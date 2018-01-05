Tennis: Auckland Classic set for Sunday finish after further rain

(Reuters) - The Auckland Classic will be extended by a day with the final now scheduled to be played on Sunday after persistent rain washed out play for a second consecutive day on Friday.

Heavy rain prevented an entire day’s play on Thursday, with similar weather conditions 24 hours later forcing all singles matches to be postponed once more.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals will now be played on Saturday with the final taking place a day later.

Czech third seed Barbora Strycova will square off against Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei in the first quarter-final, while German second seed Julia Goerges plays Polona Hercog of Slovenia in the revised schedule.

Top seed Caroline Wozniacki will meet American wildcard Sofia Kenin, while fourth seed Agnieszka Radwasnka faces American Sachia Vickery in the other quarter-final matches.