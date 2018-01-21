Factbox: Simona Halep v Naomi Osaka

(Reuters) - A look at the records of Romanian Simona Halep and Japan’s Naomi Osaka before their fourth round match at the Australian Open on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding).

1-SIMONA HALEP

Age: 26

WTA ranking: 1 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand slam titles: 0

2017 Australian Open performance: First round

Best Australian Open performance: Quarter-finals 2014, 2015

2018 Australian Open results:

First round: beat Destanee Aiava (Australia) 7-6(5) 6-1

Second round: beat Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-2 6-2

Third Round: beat Lauren Davis (U.S.) 4-6 6-4 15-13

After finishing last year at the top of the world rankings, Halep maintained her excellent form to lift the Shenzhen Open trophy this month.

Halep, chasing her maiden grand slam title, produced two sublime performances to beat wildcard Destanee Aiava and Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard in the opening two rounds.

Yet her most satisfying win came against American Lauren Davis, when the Romanian overcame three match points in a three-set thriller.

Tennis - Australian Open - Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 20, 2018. Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates winning against Ashleigh Barty of Australia. REUTERS/Issei Kato

NAOMI OSAKA

Age: 20

WTA ranking: 72 (Highest ranking: 40)

Grand slam titles: 0

2017 Australian Open performance: Second round

Best Australian Open performance: Fourth round 2018

2018 Australian Open results:

First round: Kristina Kucova (Slovakia) 7-5 6-2

Second round: Elena Vesnina (Russia) 7-6(4) 6-2

Third round: Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 6-4 6-2

Osaka, born in Japan but raised in the U.S., stole the spotlight at Flushing Meadows last year with a first round upset win over defending champion Angelique Kerber.

The 20-year-old has reached the round of 16 in Melbourne without dropping a set. Osaka’s finest performance came in the third round when she fired 24 winners in a dominant display to oust home favourite Ashleigh Barty.

HEAD-TO-HEAD (Halep 2 - Osaka 0)

March 2017 - Halep d Osaka 6-4 2-6 6-3 (Miami, hard)

May 2016 - Halep d Osaka 4-6 6-2 6-3 (French Open, clay)