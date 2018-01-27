Highlights: Australian Open day 13

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Caroline Wozniacki turned in a gritty display to edge out Romanian Simona Halep 7-6(2) 3-6 6-4 in the final of the Australian Open on Saturday and win her first grand slam title.

The result also ensured the Dane took the world number one ranking off Halep.

Congratulations poured in for Wozniacki, not least from Serena Williams, who is one of her best friends on the tour.

“I got too nervous to watch but woke up to @CaroWozniacki new number one and aussie open champ,” Serena said on Twitter.

“So awesome. So happy. Are those tears? Yup they are. From a year ago to today I‘m so proud my friend so proud.”

Austrian Oliver Marach and Croatia’s Mate Pavic won the men’s doubles crown with a clinical 6-4 6-4 win over Colombian duo Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

Marach and Pavic claimed their first grand slam title as a team in their fourth appearance at a major, breaking the Colombians at 4-4 in each set.

“I am really happy, and I wish I am going to come back again next year and do very good again,” an ecstatic Pavic said after the victory.

Highlights of Saturday’s 13th day of the Australian Open, the first grand slam tournament of the year (times in GMT):

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 27, 2018. Runner-up Simona Halep of Romania reacts during a news conference after her women's singles final match. REUTERS/Edgar Su

1345 MARACH-PAVIC WIN MEN‘S DOUBLES FINAL

Austria’s Oliver Marach and Croatian Mate Pavic beat Colombian duo Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 6-4 6-4 to win their first men’s doubles grand slam title.

1127 WOZNIACKI WINS MAIDEN GRAND SLAM

Slideshow (2 Images)

Caroline Wozniacki outlasted Romanian Simona Halep 7-6(2) 3-6 6-4 in the women’s singles final to win her maiden grand slam at the Australian Open.

The Dane, who also took the world number one ranking from Halep, prevailed in two hours and 49 minutes.

“I‘m just taking a second to hug Daphne,” a beaming Wozniacki said during the presentation ceremony as she tightly clutched the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

“I’ve dreamed of this moment for so many years. Today is a dream come true. I‘m shaking right now. I‘m going to cry.”

0836 WOMEN‘S FINAL BEGINS AT MELBOURNE PARK

The temperature was 31 degrees Celsius on a sunny day.