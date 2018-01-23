Tennis: Australian Open day nine

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Highlights of Tuesday’s ninth day of the Australian Open, the first grand slam tournament of the year (times in GMT):

0638 EDMUND OUSTS DIMITROV

Unseeded Briton Kyle Edmund reached the semi-finals of a grand slam for the first time with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 win over Bulgarian world number three Grigor Dimitrov.

The 23-year-old, ranked 49th in the world, next faces the winner of the match between Spanish top seed Rafa Nadal and Croatian Marin Cilic.

0345 MERTENS’ MESSAGE TO IDOL CLIJSTERS

Mertens becomes the first Belgian woman since Kim Clijsters in 2012 to reach the last four at Melbourne Park.

“Hello Kim, thanks for watching. I know you sent me a message before the match. Don’t be too stressy! She said she had so much stress in my last match. I am trying to be in your footsteps this week,” Mertens said after beating Svitolina.

0327 HIGH-FLYING MERTENS TOPPLES SVITOLINA

Belgian world number 37 Elise Mertens continued her superb start to the season with a surprise 6-4 6-0 win over fourth-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals.

The 22-year-old, who won a warmup event in Hobart prior to the Australian Open, will take on either second-seed Caroline Wozniacki or Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro in her first grand slam semi-final.

0045 PLAY UNDERWAY WITH DOUBLES ENCOUNTER

Play got underway on schedule at 11 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) at Melbourne Park with doubles matches on both the main showcourts. Hisense Arena has seen its last action this year.

The temperature was 21 degrees Celsius (69 degrees Fahrenheit) and forecast to reach a high of 24.