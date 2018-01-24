Tennis: Highlights - Australian Open day 10

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Highlights of Wednesday’s 10th day of the Australian Open, the first grand slam tournament of the year (times in GMT):

1050 FEDERER THROUGH TO SEMI-FINAL

Defending champion Roger Federer reached his 14th semi-final at the Australian Open with a 7-6(1) 6-3 6-4 victory over Czech Tomas Berdych.

The 36-year-old Swiss is yet to drop a set this year at Melbourne Park.

0614 HALEP STORMS INTO SEMI-FINALS

Top seed and world number one Simona Halep moved a step closer to a maiden grand slam title with an emphatic 6-3 6-2 win over Czech Karolina Pliskova to set up a semi-final date with Angelique Kerber.

“She is moving well and returning the ball good in the court,” Halep said of Kerber. “I have to be strong in my legs and be calm. To start playing like I did at the end of the match and dominate the match and finish the points.”

0435 CHUNG MASTERS TENNYS TO REACH SEMI-FINALS

Chung Hyeon became the first South Korean to reach the semi-finals of a grand slam when he beat American Tennys Sandgren 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3 in two hours and 28 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

The bespectacled 21-year-old sealed victory when Sandgren went long after an extraordinary final game and will face reigning champion Roger Federer or Tomas Berdych in the last four.

0330 MADISON KEYS ON HER QUARTER-FINAL LOSS

Tennis - Australian Open - Quarterfinals - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 24, 2018. Switzerland's Roger Federer shakes hands with Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych after Roger Federer wins the match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

“Sometimes you just don’t play very well out there.”

0215 FALSE ALARM ON ROD LAVER ARENA

The quarter-final between Tennys Sandgren and Chung Hyeon was disrupted early in the first set by an alarm broadcasting “Evacuate! Evacuate! Evacuate!” over the public address system.

The players returned to their chairs while umpire James Keothavong investigated and the match resumed after he had confirmed it was a false alarm.

0105 KERBER CRUSHES KEYS TO REACH SEMI-FINALS

Revitalised 2016 champion Angelique Kerber made a major statement of intent as she stormed into the semi-finals with a dominant 6-1 6-2 victory over Madison Keys.

“I‘m really enjoying my tennis right now. I enjoy being on court, right now,” the German said.

“I‘m just happy to get through and be here in the semis.”

0015 PLAY UNDERWAY WITH KERBER AND KEYS CLASH

Play got underway on schedule at 11 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) at Melbourne Park with Angelique Kerber and Madison Keys on Rod Laver Arena in the women’s quarter-finals.

The temperature was 21 degrees Celsius (69 degrees Fahrenheit) and forecast to reach a high of 24.