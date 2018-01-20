Factbox: Nick Kyrgios v Grigor Dimitrov

(Reuters) - A look at the records of Australian Nick Kyrgios and Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov before their fourth-round match at the Australian Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding).

17-Nick Kyrgios

Age: 22

ATP ranking: 17 (Highest ranking: 13)

Grand slam titles: 0

2017 Australian Open performance: Second round

Best Australian Open performance: Quarter-finals 2015

2017 ATP win-loss record: 31-17

Local favourite Kyrgios, shouldering his nation’s hopes of a first home men’s champion since 1976, toppled his childhood idol Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in four sets to book a fourth round spot.

Having claimed the Brisbane title this month, his first on home soil, there is real optimism that the 22-year-old could mount a serious title challenge at Melbourne Park.

3-Grigor Dimitrov

Age: 26

Tennis - Australian Open - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 19, 2018. Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria celebrates winning against Andrey Rublev of Russia. REUTERS/Edgar Su

ATP ranking: 3 (Highest ranking: 3)

Coach: Daniel Vallverdu

Grand slam titles: 0

2017 Australian Open performance: Semi-finals

Best Australian Open performance: 2017 Semi-finals

2017 ATP win-loss record: 49-19

The Bulgarian enjoyed a pivotal moment in his career when he lifted won the ATP Finals at the end of last season and backed it up with a semi-final appearance in Brisbane this month.

Dimitrov will be aiming to improve on his run to the semi-finals in Melbourne last year as he continues to chase his maiden grand slam title.

HEAD-TO-HEAD (Kyrgios 1 - Dimitrov 2)

Jan. 2018 - Kyrgios d. Dimitrov 3-6 6-1 6-4 (Brisbane, outdoor hard)

Aug. 2017 - Dimitrov d. Kyrgios 6-3 7-5 (Cincinnati, outdoor hard)

March 2015 - Dimitrov d. Kyrgios 7-6(2) 3-6 7-6(4) (Indian Wells, indoor hard)