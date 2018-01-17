FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
January 17, 2018 / 8:40 AM / a day ago

Tennis: Nadal mows down Mayer to reach third round

Ian Ransom

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Top seed Rafa Nadal continued his marauding path through the Australian Open, hammering Argentine Leonardo Mayer 6-3 6-4 7-6 (4) to reach the third round on Wednesday.

Channelling his early years with a sleeveless shirt, the muscular Mallorcan threw Mayer like a rag-doll around the Rod Laver Arena court for two hours and 38 minutes, pounding the world number 52 with a barrage of top-spin bombs.

Slideshow (3 Images)

A masterful performance was blighted only by a late wobble, when Nadal was broken serving for the match at 5-4 in the decider.

But the Spaniard found an extra gear in the tiebreak, wrapping up the match with a monster serve to the corner that Mayer battled to get a racket to.

Nadal’s bid for a 17th grand slam title continues against Bosnian 28th seed Damir Dzumhur.

Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
