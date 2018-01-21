FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Sports News
January 21, 2018 / 5:01 AM / a day ago

Tennis: Wozniacki gallops into Melbourne quarter-finals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Second seed Caroline Wozniacki needed only a shade over an hour to book a quarter-final spot at the Australian Open as she thrashed Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3 6-0 on Sunday.

The Dane dropped a mere six points in the second set as she overwhelmed her 19th-seeded opponent to reach the last eight here for the first time since 2012.

Rybarikova actually gained the first break of serve in the third game but Wozniacki soon settled into her rhythm and broke back immediately before taking control.

Tennis - Australian Open - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 21, 2018. Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark shakes hands with Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia after Wozniacki won their match. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Such was Wozniacki’s confidence she even produced a between the legs ‘tweener’ during the first set and although it did not win her the point it summed up her mood.

“I think you can tell my confidence is pretty good, I was pretty proud of that,” the 27-year-old, who could reclaim the world number one spot next for the first time in six years, said on a muggy Rod Laver Arena.

“I’ve tried a few in practice but usually make a fool out of myself.”

The twice grand slam runner-up will face Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro in the next round.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.