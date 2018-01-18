Factbox: Nick Kyrgios versus Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

(Reuters) - A look at the records of Australian Nick Kyrgios and France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga before their third-round match at the Australian Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding).

17-Nick Kyrgios

Age: 22

ATP ranking: 17 (Highest ranking: 13)

Grand slam titles: 0

2017 Australian Open performance: Second round

Best Australian Open performance: Quarter-finals 2015

2017 ATP win-loss record: 31-17

Local favourite Kyrgios is shouldering his nation’s hopes of a first home men’s champion since 1976 and he got off to an impressive start with consecutive straight sets wins over Rogerio Dutra Silva and Viktor Troicki.

Having claimed the Brisbane title this month, his first on home soil, there is real optimism that the 22-year-old might mount a serious title challenge in Melbourne.

15-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Tennis - Australian Open - Nick Kyrgios of Australia v Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil - Hisense Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 15, 2018. Kyrgios serves. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Age: 32

ATP ranking: 15 (Highest ranking: 5)

Coach: Thierry Ascione

Grand slam titles: 0

2017 Australian Open performance: Quarter-finals

Best Australian Open performance: Final 2008

2017 ATP win-loss record: 38-15

The 32-year-old, who reached the Australian Open final 10 years ago, came back from the brink to reach the third round with a 3-6 6-3 1-6 7-6(4) 7-5 win over Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov.

The Frenchman came out on top against Kyrgios in their only previous meeting, in last year’s Marseille Open semi-finals, and will be hopeful of another victory to reach at least the fourth round here for the third consecutive year.

Tsonga reached the quarter-finals at Melbourne last year but failed to match the performance during the next three grand slams, before his season ended abruptly with a wrist injury.

HEAD-TO-HEAD (Kyrgios 0 - Tsonga 1)

Feb. 2017 - Tsonga d Kyrgios 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4 (Marseille, indoor hard)