Factbox: Roger Federer v Marin Cilic at Australian Open

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - A look at the records of Swiss Roger Federer and Croatian Marin Cilic before their final at the Australian Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding).

2-ROGER FEDERER

Age: 36

ATP ranking: 2 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand slam titles: 19 (Australian Open 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017; French Open 2009; Wimbledon 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017; U.S. Open 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

2017 Australian Open performance: Winner

Best Australian Open performance: Winner 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017

2018 Australian Open results:

First round: beat Aljaz Bedene (Slovenia) 6-3 6-4 6-3

Second round: beat Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 6-4 6-4 7-6(4)

Third Round: beat 29-Richard Gasquet (France) 6-2 7-5 6-4

Fourth Round: beat Marton Fucsovics (Hungary) 6-4 7-6(3) 6-2

Quarter-finals: beat 19-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 7-6(1) 6-3 6-4

Semi-finals: beat Chung Hyeon (South Korea) 6-1 5-2 Retired

The defending champion has made short work of his opponents this year and has not dropped a set at Melbourne Park en route to a record seventh Australian Open final.

Federer, who thrashed Cilic in the Wimbledon title clash last year and enjoys an 8-1 head-to-head record against the Croat, will be the favourite to beat him at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday as he bids for his 20th grand slam title.

6-MARIN CILIC

Age: 29

ATP ranking: 6 (Highest ranking: 4)

Grand slam titles: 1 (U.S. Open 2014)

Tennis - Australian Open - Semifinals - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 25, 2018. Britain's Kyle Edmund during a press conference after losing his match against Croatia's Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Edgar Su

2017 Australian Open performance: Second round

Best Australian Open performance: Finalist 2018

2018 Australian Open results:

First round: beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-2 6-2 4-6 7-6(5)

Second round: beat Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-1 7-5 6-2

Third Round: beat Ryan Harrison (U.S.) 7-6(4) 6-3 7-6(4)

Fourth Round: beat Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) 6-7(2) 6-3 7-6(0) 7-6(3)

Quarter-finals: beat Rafa Nadal (Spain) 3-6 6-3 6-7(5) 6-2 2-0 Retired

Semi-finals: beat Kyle Edmund (Britain) 6-2 7-6(4) 6-2

The former U.S. Open champion has gone about his business in ruthless fashion at Melbourne Park this year to become Croatia’s first Australian Open finalist.

The sixth seed, who beat ailing opponents in Rafa Nadal and Kyle Edmund in his last two rounds, will be fresh after two full days off before the final and primed to go the distance against Federer as he targets a second grand slam.

HEAD-TO-HEAD (Federer 8 - Cilic 1)

2017 - Federer d Cilic 6-7(5) 6-4 6-1 (ATP Finals, hard)

2017 - Federer d Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4 (Wimbledon, grass)

2016 - Federer d Cilic 6-7(4) 4-6 6-3 7-6(9) 6-3 (Wimbledon, grass)

2014 - Cilic d Federer 6-3 6-4 6-4 (U.S. Open, hard)

2014 - Federer d Cilic 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 6-4 (Toronto, hard)

2012 - Federer d Cilic 6-3 6-4 (Shanghai, hard)

2011 - Federer d Cilic 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-2 (U.S. Open, hard)

2011 - Federer d Cilic 6-4 6-3 (Monaco, clay)

2008 - Federer d Cilic 6-3 6-4 (Paris, hard)