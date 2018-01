Factbox: Tennis - Roger Federer versus Tomas Berdych

(Reuters) - A look at the records of Switzerland’s Roger Federer and Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic before their quarter-final match at the Australian Open on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding).

2-ROGER FEDERER

Age: 36

ATP ranking: 2 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand slam titles: 19 (Australian Open 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, French Open 2009, Wimbledon 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017 U.S. Open 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

2017 Australian Open performance: Winner

Best Australian Open performance: Winner 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017

2017 ATP win-loss record: 52-5

2018 Australian Open results:

First round: beat Aljaz Bedene (Slovenia) 6-3 6-4 6-3

Second round: beat Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 6-4 6-4 7-6(4)

Third Round: beat Richard Gasquet (France) 6-2 7-5 6-4

Fourth Round: beat Marton Fucsovics (Hungary) 6-4 7-6(3) 6-2

Defending champion Federer has cruised through the opening rounds without dropping a single set. The 36-year-old has beaten Berdych in eight consecutive meetings since 2014.

19-TOMAS BERDYCH

Age: 32

ATP ranking: 20 (Highest ranking: 4)

Grand slam titles: 0

2017 Australian Open performance: Third round

Best Australian Open performance: Semi-final 2014, 2015

2017 ATP win-loss record: 35-18

2018 Australian Open results:

First round: beat Alex De Minaur (Australia) 6-3 3-6 6-0 6-1

Second round: beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-3 2-6 6-2 6-3

Third Round: beat Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 6-3 6-3 6-2

Fourth Round: beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-1 6-4 6-4

Tennis - Australian Open - Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 22, 2018. Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic celebrates winning against Fabio Fognini of Italy. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The Czech has belied his lowest seeding at a grand slam since 2010 by charging into the last eight at Melbourne Park for the seventh time. Berdych faces a tough test against Federer, who has knocked him out of the Australian Open on four previous ocassions, including the last two years.

HEAD-TO-HEAD (Federer 19 - Berdych 6)

July 2017 - Federer d Berdych 7-6(4) 7-6(4) 6-4 (Wimbledon, outdoor grass)

March 2017 - Federer d Berdych 6-2 3-6 7-6(6)(Miami, outdoor hard)

Jan. 2017 - Federer d Berdych 6-2 6-4 6-4 (Australian Open, outdoor hard)

Jan. 2016 - Federer d Berdych 7-6(4) 6-2 6-4 (Australian Open, outdoor hard)

Nov. 2015 - Federer d Berdych 6-4 6-2 (ATP Finals, indoor hard)

May 2015 - Federer d Berdych 6-3 6-3 (Rome, outdoor clay)

March 2015 - Federer d Berdych 6-4 6-0 (Indian Wells, outdoor hard)

March 2014 - Federer d Berdych 3-6 6-4 6-3 (Dubai, outdoor hard)

March 2013 - Berdych d Federer 3-6 7-6(8) 6-4 (Dubai, outdoor hard)

Aug. 2012 - Berdych d Federer 7-6(1) 6-4 3-6 6-3 (U.S. Open, outdoor hard)

March 2012 - Federer d Berdych 3-6 7-5 7-5 (Madrid, outdoor clay)

Nov. 2011 - Federer d Berdych 6-4 6-3 (Paris, indoor hard)

Aug. 2011 - Berdych d Federer 6-2 7-6(3) (Cincinnati, outdoor hard)

Aug. 2010 - Federer d Berdych 6-3 5-7 7-6(5) (Canada, outdoor hard)

July 2010 - Berdych d Federer 6-4 3-6 6-1 6-4 (Wimbledon, outdoor grass)

March 2010 - Berdych d Federer 6-4 6-7(3) 7-6(6) (Miami, outdoor hard)

Jan. 2009 - Federer d Berdych 4-6 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-2 (Australian Open, outdoor hard)

Aug. 2008 - Federer d Berdych 6-3 7-6(4) (Beijing Olympics, outdoor hard)

Jan. 2008 - Federer d Berdych 6-4 7-6(7) 6-3 (Australian Open, outdoor hard)

Sept. 2007 - Berdych d Federer 7-6(5) 7-6(10) 6-3 (Davis Cup)

July 2006 - Federer d Berdych 6-3 6-3 6-4 (Wimbledon, outdoor grass)

June 2006 - Federer d Berdych 6-0 6-7(4) 6-2 (Halle, outdoor grass)

June 2006 - Federer d Berdych 6-3 6-2 6-3 (French Open, outdoor clay)

May 2005 - Federer d Berdych 6-2 6-1 (Hamburg, outdoor clay)

Aug. 2004 - Berdych d Federer 4-6 7-5 7-5 (Athens Olympics, outdoor hard)