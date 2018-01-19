Highlights: Australian Open day five

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - World number one Rafa Nadal stormed into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 6-1 6-3 6-1 victory over Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur on Friday, while home favourite Nick Kyrgios ousted Jo-Wilfried Tsonga with a hard-fought 7-6(5) 4-6 7-6(6) 7-6(5) win.

Kyrgios and his childhood idol Tsonga played out a classic match with the 22-year-old Australian maintaining his composure to seal a spot in the last 16. The 17th-seed will face world number three Grigor Dimitrov next, following the Bulgarian’s victory over Andrey Rublev.

Women’s world number two Caroline Wozniacki and fourth-seed Elina Svitolina also eased to third round wins at Melbourne Park along with Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova, Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro and Belgian Elise Mertens.

Estonian Anett Kontaveit pulled off the only major upset of the day as she knocked out French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, leaving Maria Sharapova and Angelique Kerber as the only two former grand slam winners left in the women’s draw.

Former world number ones Kerber and Sharapova will face off in their highly-anticipated third round fixture on Saturday.

Meanwhile, sixth-seed Marin Cilic, Briton Kyle Edmund, Argentine Diego Schwartzman and Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta also progressed to the fourth round of the men’s draw.

Highlights of Friday’s fifth day of the Australian Open, the first grand slam tournament of the year:

1315 WOZNIACKI EASES PAST BERTENS

World number two Caroline Wozniacki raced to a 6-4 6-3 win over Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands to set up a last 16 clash with 19th-seeded Slovakian Magdalena Rybarikova.

1220 KONTAVEIT PULLS OFF OSTAPENKO UPSET

Estonia’s 32nd-seed Anett Kontaveit knocked out French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko with a 6-3 1-6 6-3 win over the Latvian.

It is the second time that Kontaveit has progressed to the fourth round of a grand slam, having previously done so at the U.S. Open in 2015. She will take on Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro.

1140 CILIC OUSTS HARRISON

Sixth-seed Marin Cilic beat American Ryan Harrison 7-6(4) 6-3 7-6(4) to progress to the fourth round for the first time since 2011.

Croatian Cilic will meet Spanish 10th-seed Pablo Carreno-Busta in the next round.

1133 KYRGIOS BATTLES PAST TSONGA

Home favourite Nick Kyrgios earned a hard-fought 7-6(5) 4-6 7-6(6) 7-6(5) victory over France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to reach the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the second time.

American actor Will Smith watched as Kyrgios sealed the win and the 22-year-old was star-struck.

“When I saw him out here, I was so nervous. I just wanted him to think I was cool!,” Kyrgios said.

The Australian 17th-seed faces a tough battle against world number three Grigor Dimitrov in the last 16.

1005 NADAL RACES INTO ROUND FOUR

World number one Rafa Nadal eased past Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur 6-1 6-3 6-1 to book a fourth round spot for the 11th time in Melbourne.

The Spaniard will take on Argentine Diego Schwartzman, who beat Alexandr Dolgopolov 7-6(0) 6-3 6-4, in the last 16.

0850 SEPPI OUTLASTS KARLOVIC IN MARATHON

Italian Andreas Seppi overcame big-serving Ivo Karlovic 6-3 7-6(4) 6-7(3) 6-7(5) 9-7 to reach the fourth round in Melbourne for the second consecutive year.

Tennis - Australian Open - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 19, 2018. Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates during his match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Karlovic fired 93 winners, including 52 aces, but failed to prevent the defeat after almost four hours of play on Hisense Arena.

0750 MURRAY BROTHERS HAIL EDMUND‘S FIGHTING SPIRIT

Three-times grand slam champion Andy Murray and brother Jamie took to Twitter to congratulate fellow Briton Kyle Edmund for his impressive victory over Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili.

“Physical test passed.. Mental strength passed..I reckon that’s biggest win of @kyle8edmund career! Well done kedders @AustralianOpen,” Andy said.

Jamie tweeted: “So happy for you @kyle8edmund What a fight! #slugfest.”

0720 DIMITROV TAKES RUBLEV REVENGE

World number three Grigor Dimitrov avenged his second round defeat by Andrey Rublev at last year’s U.S. Open, beating the Russian 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-4 to book a place in round of 16.

0515 CARRENO BUSTA BOOKS FOURTH ROUND SPOT

World number 11 Pablo Carreno Busta’s measured approach earned him a 7-6(4) 4-6 7-5 7-5 victory over Big-serving Gilles Muller in the third round.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Luxembourg’s Muller fired 74 winners, including 40 aces, but failed to control the match, having chalked up 36 unforced errors.

0410 EDMUND BATTLES PAST BASILASHVILI

Briton Kyle Edmund hit 70 winners to edge Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6(0) 3-6 4-6 6-0 7-5 after more than three and a half hours of play.

Edmund progressed to his first round of 16 in Melbourne, matching his best grand slam result at the 2016 U.S. Open.

”Normally in matches you can work things out but the whole of the fifth set the finish line seemed so far away,“ Edmund said.”I just thought one game at a time and thought hold my serve.

“At the end it was physically very demanding and when he hit the ball in the net I was very relieved. He kept slugging it and finally missed it.”

0405 DOMINANT SVITOLINA THROUGH TO ROUND FOUR

World number four Elina Svitolina cruised into the round of 16, beating fellow Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 6-2 6-2.

It ends the dream run of 15-year-old Kostyuk, who became the youngest player to reach the third round of a grand slam since Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni at the 1997 U.S. Open.

“It’s sad that it was against a Ukrainian girl. That’s always tough,” Svitolina said.

“(Kostyuk) always fights until the end. She has a very bright future and you’re definitely going to hear a lot more about her.”

0225 MARTIC MARCHES ON

Croatian Petra Martic reached the fourth round in Melbourne for the first time in seven appearances, beating Thai qualifier Luksika Kumkhum 6-3 3-6 7-5.

1325 ALLERTOVA ADVANCES

Czech qualifier Denisa Allertova, the world 130, is the first player into the fourth round at Melbourne Park after a 6-1 6-4 victory over Poland’s Magda Linette on Margaret Court Arena.

0015 PLAY UNDERWAY ON SCHEDULE

Play got underway on schedule at 11 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) at Melbourne Park, where the temperature was already above 35 degrees Celsius and forecast to peak at 42. Read our preview of the day’s action here: