Tennis: Maria Sharapova v Angelique Kerber

(Reuters) - A look at the records of Russia’s Maria Sharapova and German Angelique Kerber before their third round match at the Australian Open on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding).

MARIA SHARAPOVA

Age: 30

WTA ranking: 48 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand slam titles: 5 (Australian Open 2008; French Open 2012, 2014; Wimbledon 2004; U.S. Open 2006)

2017 Australian Open performance: Did not play

Best Australian Open performance: Winner 2008

2017 WTA win-loss record: 16-7

Former champion Sharapova has continued her strong start to the season and recorded commanding wins over German Tatjana Maria and Latvian Anastasija Sevastova in the opening two rounds.

The Russian has lost to Kerber in their last two meetings but has the overall advantage, having ousted the German on four previous occasions.

Sharapova has progressed to the fourth round of the Australian Open in each of her six appearances since 2011.

21-ANGELIQUE KERBER

Age: 30

WTA ranking: 16 (Highest ranking: 1)

Tennis - Australian Open - Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 18, 2018. Angelique Kerber of Germany hits a shot against Donna Vekic of Croatia. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Grand slam titles: 2 (Australian Open 2016; U.S. Open 2016)

2017 Australian Open performance: Fourth round

Best Australian Open performance: Winner 2016

2017 WTA win-loss record: 28-23

Kerber’s quest to move on from an underwhelming 2017 season has got off to a great start with the German marching to the Sydney International title this month.

The 30-year-old started her Australian Open campaign with a dominant win over compatriot Anna-Lena Friedsam and marked her birthday with a victory over Croatian Donna Vekic in their second round match.

HEAD-TO-HEAD (Sharapova 4 - Kerber 3)

April 2015 - Kerber d Sharapova 2-6 7-5 6-1 (Stuttgart, clay)

July 2014 - Kerber d Sharapova 7-6(4) 4-6 6-4 (Wimbledon, grass)

April 2013 - Sharapova d Kerber 6-3 2-6 7-5 (Stuttgart, clay)

Oct. 2012 - Sharapova d Kerber 6-0 3-0 Retired (Beijing, outdoor hard)

May 2012 - Sharapova d Kerber 6-3 6-4 (Rome, clay)

June 2012 - Kerber d Sharapova 6-4 6-4 (Paris, hard)

Jan. 2012 - Sharapova d Kerber 6-1 6-2 (Melbourne, outdoor hard)