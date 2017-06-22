Konta and Svitolina exit at Birmingham event

Tennis - WTA Premier - Aegon Classic - Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, Britain - June 22, 2017 Great Britain's Johanna Konta in action during her second round match against USA's CoCo Vandeweghe Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

(Reuters) - Britain's Johanna Konta crashed out of the Aegon Classic in the second round on Thursday, suffering a 6-1 6-3 loss to impressive American Coco Vandeweghe at the event in Birmingham, England.

Second-seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine was also knocked out at the Edgbaston Priory Club after suffering a surprise three-set defeat by Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi.

Vandeweghe, coached by Australian former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash, dominated the first set with her strong serve too much for fourth seed Konta as she wrapped up the set in 24 minutes.

Konta, the world number seven, improved in the second but never truly looked like mounting a comeback against the 25-year-old Vandeweghe, who was a Wimbledon quarter-finalist in 2015.

"I was particularly happy with how I competed. I think that is the most important thing," said the American.

"I was ready to go from the start and that is what you want - to be firing and moving well and I felt that way today.

"I was making her earn every service game, that was my focus. I think it finally started to wear into that second set and that is what got me the break," she added.

Vandeweghe faces Garbine Muguruza in the quarter-finals on Friday after the Spaniard's 6-1 6-4 win over American Alison Riske.

Giorgi won six of the last seven games to triumph 6-4 4-6 6-2 over Svitolina, who said she was hampered by a sore foot. The 25-year-old Italian will meet Australian Ashleigh Barty in the last eight.

France's fifth-seeded Kristina Mladenovic had to work hard to get past China's Shuai Zhang 6-4 7-6(3) and set up what looks a fascinating quarter-final against Czech Petra Kvitova.

"She is on a roll so I am expecting a tough one," said Mladenovic.