Tennis: Tiafoe beats Gojowczyk in Delray Beach final

(Reuters) - American wildcard Frances Tiafoe earned a breakthrough 6-1 6-4 win over Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk at the Delray Beach Open in Florida on Sunday to collect his maiden ATP title.

Tiafoe, 20, becomes the youngest American to win an ATP World Tour title since Andy Roddick triumphed at Houston in 2002 as a 19-year-old.

“I just can’t believe it. A lot’s going through my mind,” said world number 91 Tiafoe. “If you would have asked me 10 years ago if I was going to win a title at 20 years old, I probably would have laughed. It’s unbelievable.”

Tiafoe, appearing in his first career tour-level final, charged through the opening set in 25 minutes and held steady in the second before wrapping up the match with a second-serve ace on match point.

The victory capped a remarkable two-week run for Tiafoe, who reached the quarter-finals in New York last week and beat world number 10 Juan Martin del Potro in the second round at Delray Beach.