FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Sports News
February 26, 2018 / 4:14 AM / 2 days ago

Tennis: Tiafoe beats Gojowczyk in Delray Beach final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American wildcard Frances Tiafoe earned a breakthrough 6-1 6-4 win over Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk at the Delray Beach Open in Florida on Sunday to collect his maiden ATP title.

Tiafoe, 20, becomes the youngest American to win an ATP World Tour title since Andy Roddick triumphed at Houston in 2002 as a 19-year-old.

“I just can’t believe it. A lot’s going through my mind,” said world number 91 Tiafoe. “If you would have asked me 10 years ago if I was going to win a title at 20 years old, I probably would have laughed. It’s unbelievable.”

Tiafoe, appearing in his first career tour-level final, charged through the opening set in 25 minutes and held steady in the second before wrapping up the match with a second-serve ace on match point.

The victory capped a remarkable two-week run for Tiafoe, who reached the quarter-finals in New York last week and beat world number 10 Juan Martin del Potro in the second round at Delray Beach.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.