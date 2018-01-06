Monfils wins seventh ATP title at Qatar Open

(Reuters) - Frenchman Gael Monfils outclassed Russian youngster Andrey Rublev to win the Qatar Open and claim his seventh ATP title Saturday, having finished runner-up in Doha three times.

Former world number six Monfils, who last triumphed at the Citi Open in 2016, cruised to a 6-2 6-3 victory in one hour after dominating from the start.

Monfils, who reached the final after top seed Dominic Thiem’s withdrawal on Friday, now turns his attention to the Australian Open, which begins on Jan. 15, where he will be looking to get past the fourth round for the first time.