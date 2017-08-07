Tennis: Italy's Sara Errani banned for doping violation

Sara Errani of Italy reacts after winning against Andrea Petkovic of Germany during their women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, October 7, 2015.

ROME (Reuters) - Italian player Sara Errani has been suspended for two months for an anti-doping violation, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) confirmed on Monday.

The 29-year-old former French Open finalist failed the out-of-competition test in February after a urine sample was found to contain letrozole - a substance used in the treatment of breast cancer which is also on the banned drug list of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

It is described as an aromatase inhibitor that can act as a hormonal and metabolic stimulant.

An ITF statement said Errani was charged with an Anti-Doping violation on April 18 and had promptly asked for a hearing before an Independent Tribunal.