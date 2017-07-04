Evans 'let himself down' with poor decision-making, says Murray

(Reuters) - World number one Andy Murray says fellow Briton Dan Evans has a long road ahead of him if he wants to resurrect his career after the 27-year-old was provisionally suspended for failing a doping test for cocaine at the Barcelona Open in April.

Evans broke into the top 50 of the ATP rankings for the first time this year, reached his first Tour final at the Sydney International in January and also reached the last 16 at the Australian Open.

Evans and Murray were part of Britain's Davis Cup squad and the pair reached the second round of the doubles tournament at Indian Wells in March.

"He put himself in a position to do really well for the last few years of his career and he has blown that now... It's going to be a long road back if he wants to do it," Murray was quoted as saying by The Times.

"He has made poor decisions in the past and he made another really bad one there. He has let himself down and all of the people that help him. I'm sure his team and family will be extremely disappointed with what he's done.

Evans is to face a International Tennis Federation hearing and could be banned for two to four years.

"It will be a difficult time for him, but he put himself in that position. The rules are very clear," said Murray.

"He broke those rules and deserves his suspension."