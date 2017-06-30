FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Konta withdraws from Eastbourne with back injury
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
June 30, 2017 / 10:37 AM / a month ago

Konta withdraws from Eastbourne with back injury

1 Min Read

Tennis - WTA Premier - Aegon International - Eastbourne, Britain - June 30, 2017 Great Britain's Johanna Konta during a press conference Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

(Reuters) - British fifth seed Johanna Konta has pulled out of her Aegon International semi-final against Karolina Pliskova in Eastbourne after suffering a thoracic spine injury, British Tennis confirmed on Friday.

Konta is the main home hope in the women's draw at Wimbledon next week but the 26-year-old slipped and fell heavily on her back during her 6-3 6-4 quarter-final victory over world number one Angelique Kerber on Thursday.

The walkover allows third seed Pliskova to advance to the final, where she will meet the winner of the other semi-final between Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki and Briton Heather Watson.

Konta also overcame French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in a three-set tussle earlier on Thursday after two days of rain delays at the south coast grass-court event had stacked up the schedule.

The Australia-born Briton is aiming to become the first home player to win the ladies singles title at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1977.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

