United States beat Belarus 3-2 to win 18th Fed Cup title

MINSK (Reuters) - The United States beat hosts Belarus 3-2 on Sunday to win a record-extending 18th Fed Cup title and their first in 17 years.

Tennis - Fed Cup Final - Belarus v United States - Chizhovka Arena, Minsk, Belarus, November 12, 2017 - members of the U.S. team celebrate after defeating Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Shelby Rogers and Coco Vandeweghe beat Aryna Sabalenka and Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3 7-6(3) in the doubles to hand the visitors the decisive point.

The U.S. had not won the title since beating Spain 5-0 in 2000.

Belarus were without former world number one Victoria Azarenka, who missed the final due to an ongoing custody battle with her baby son’s father.