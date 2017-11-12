FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United States beat Belarus 3-2 to win 18th Fed Cup title
#Sports News
November 12, 2017 / 6:42 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

United States beat Belarus 3-2 to win 18th Fed Cup title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK (Reuters) - The United States beat hosts Belarus 3-2 on Sunday to win a record-extending 18th Fed Cup title and their first in 17 years.

Tennis - Fed Cup Final - Belarus v United States - Chizhovka Arena, Minsk, Belarus, November 12, 2017 - members of the U.S. team celebrate after defeating Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Shelby Rogers and Coco Vandeweghe beat Aryna Sabalenka and Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3 7-6(3) in the doubles to hand the visitors the decisive point.

The U.S. had not won the title since beating Spain 5-0 in 2000.

Belarus were without former world number one Victoria Azarenka, who missed the final due to an ongoing custody battle with her baby son’s father.

Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

