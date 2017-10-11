Italian Fognini gets suspended two grand slam ban for U.S Open outburst

LONDON (Reuters) - Italy’s Fabio Fognini was provisionally suspended for two grand slam tournaments and fined $96,000 for his outburst at this year’s U.S. Open, the Grand Slam Board said on Wednesday.

Fognini directed vulgar language towards Swedish chair umpire Louise Engzell during his first-round loss to compatriot Stefano Travaglia and was subsequently disqualified from the tournament in which he was also playing men’s doubles.

A statement from the Grand Slam Board, an independent body responsible for the establishment and enforcement of the grand slam rules, said it had found Fognini guilty of “Aggravated Behaviour and Conduct Contrary to the Integrity of the Game”.

One of the two grand slam tournaments the 30-year-old faces a ban from must be the U.S. Open, although the sanction will only be imposed if he is found guilty of another Grand Slam Major Offence during the next two years.

The fine will also be halved if the hot-headed Fognini, who was fined $24,000 at Flushing Meadows for his antics, stays out of trouble over the next two years.

“Mr Fognini accepts and will not appeal this decision and he has expressed remorse for his admitted misconduct,” the statement said.

“He has confidence that he will meet the conditions necessary to reduce his financial penalty and to lift his Grand Slam tournament suspensions in the future.”