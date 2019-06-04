Tennis: Konta breezes into Roland Garros last four

PARIS (Reuters) - Jo Konta cantered into the semi-finals of the French Open on Tuesday, blitzing American Sloane Stephens 6-1 6-4 to become the first British woman into the last four in Paris since 1983.

Swinging freely, the 28-year-old pummelled groundstrokes past her opponent to secure the victory in a little over an hour.

Konta, who had never before won a match here, will face either Petra Martic or Marketa Vondrousova for a spot in the final.

The last British finalist in Paris was Sue Barker who lifted the trophy in 1976.