FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Bopanna and Dabrowski win French Open mixed doubles
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 8, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 2 months ago

Bopanna and Dabrowski win French Open mixed doubles

1 Min Read

A Roland Garros 2017 tennis ball is seen at the Stade Roland Garros tennis venue complex, where the French Open is held, during a visit by the the International Olympic Committee Evaluation Commission, in Paris, France, May 15, 2017.Gonzalo Fuentes/Files

PARIS (Reuters) - Gabriela Dabrowski on Thursday became the first Canadian woman to win a mixed doubles Grand Slam title, with victory at Roland Garros.

Dabrowski and partner Rohan Bopanna pipped Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Robert Farah 2-6 6-2 (12-10) after Groenefeld double-faulted at matchpoint down.

The victory means Bopanna becomes only the fourth Indian to win a grand slam crown, following Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza.

For Bopanna it was a first grand slam final in seven years. The Indian had teamed up with Pakistani partner Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi to reach the final of the 2010 U.S. Open.

Editing by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.