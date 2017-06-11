Factbox: Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka - player profiles

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 9, 2017 Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his semi final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem Reuters / Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - Here's a look at the form and previous records of Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland ahead of their French Open final on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding).

4-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

The Spaniard has been in stupendous form on clay, winning titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid before his 17-match winning streak was ended by Dominic Thiem in the Rome quarter-finals.

Nadal, bidding for a record-extending 10th title at Roland Garros, has won 78 of his 80 matches on Paris clay.

The 31-year-old has dropped just 29 games on his way to his 10th French Open final.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 9, 2017 Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka celebrates winning his semi final match against Great Britain’s Andy Murray Reuters / Christian Hartmann

3-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

The three-times grand slam champion is vying for a second French Open triumph in three years after winning the title in 2015.

The 32-year-old Swiss is one of the best claycourt players on the tour, winning a title a year on the surface since 2013.

He has a 100 percent success rate in grand slam finals, having won all three he has contested -- 2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open and 2016 U.S. Open.

The third seed is aiming to become the oldest man to lift the Musketeers' Cup since 34-year-old Andres Gimeno in 1972.

His last grand slam meeting against Nadal was at the 2014 Melbourne Park final, where Wawrinka beat the Spaniard to claim his first major title.