2 months ago
Factbox: Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka - road to French Open final
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
June 11, 2017 / 3:41 AM / 2 months ago

Factbox: Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka - road to French Open final

1 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 9, 2017 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his semi final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem Reuters / Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - A look at the road to the French Open final for Spain's Rafael Nadal and Swiss Stan Wawrinka ahead of Sunday's clash for the Musketeers' Cup (prefix number denotes seeding).

4-RAFAEL NADAL

First round: beat Benoit Paire (France) 6-1 6-4 6-1

Second round: beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-1 6-4 6-3

Third round: beat Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 6-0 6-1 6-0

Fourth round: beat 17-Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) 6-1 6-2 6-2

Quarter-finals: beat 20-Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) 6-2 2-0 retired

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 9, 2017 Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka celebrates winning his semi final match against Great Britain’s Andy Murray Reuters / Christian Hartmann

Semi-finals: beat 6-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-3 6-4 6-0

3-STAN WAWRINKA

First round: beat Jozef Kovalik (Slovakia) 6-2 7-6(6) 6-3

Second round: beat Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 6-4 7-6(5) 7-5

Third round: beat 28-Fabio Fognini (Italy) 7-6(2) 6-0 6-2

Fourth round: beat 15-Gael Monfils (France) 7-5 7-6(7) 6-2

Quarter-finals: beat 7-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-3 6-3 6-1

Semi-finals: beat 1-Andy Murray (Britain) 6-7(6) 6-3 5-7 7-6(3) 6-1

Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

