2 months ago
#Sports News
June 8, 2017 / 2:58 AM / 2 months ago

FACTBOX - Jelena Ostapenko v Timea Bacsinszky - player profiles

1 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 6, 2017 Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates during her quarter final match against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki Reuters / Pascal Rossignol/Files

REUTERS - Here's a look at the form and previous records of Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland ahead of their semi-final clash at the French Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding).

Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)

Ostapenko, who turns 20 on Thursday, is playing in the French Open main draw for only the second time.

The world number 47 has produced some of her finest performances on clay this season including a runner-up finish in Charleston before reaching the final four in Prague.

She defeated former world number one Caroline Wozniacki to become the first teenager since Ana Ivanovic in 2007 to reach the last four at Roland Garros.

30-Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland)

Bacsinszky reached her second French Open semi-final in three years after defeating home favourite Kristina Mladenovic in straight sets.

The Swiss struggled for form on clay before arriving at Roland Garros, suffering early exits in Rome, Madrid and Rabat.

Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

