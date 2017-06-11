FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
FACTBOX - French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 10, 2017 / 3:30 PM / 2 months ago

FACTBOX - French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko

3 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 10, 2017 Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko in action during the final against Romania’s Simona Halep Reuters / Benoit Tessier

REUTERS - Factbox on Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, who beat Romania's Simona Halep 4-6 6-4 6-3 to win the French Open on Saturday and claim her first grand slam title:

Born: Riga, Latvia, on June 8, 1997

Grand slam career-best results: Australian Open: third round (2017); French Open: winner (2017); Wimbledon: second round (2015); U.S. Open: second round (2015)

* The 20-year-old became the first unseeded woman to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since 1933.

* She emulated the darling of Roland Garros, Gustavo Kuerten, by making the French Open her first career title -- the feat the Brazilian achieved in 1997 on the day Ostapenko was born.

* The youngster launched an impressive tally of 299 winners from her fluorescent green racquet.

* Despite winning her first grand slam title on Paris clay, Ostapenko's favourite tournament is Wimbledon.

MAKING HER NAME

- Born to former football player Jevgenijs Ostapenko and Jelena Jakovleva.

- She was introduced to tennis at age five and idolised Serena Williams while growing up.

- Ostapenko was initially coached by her mother, with her father serving as a fitness trainer.

- In July 2014, the then 17-year-old Ostapenko sealed a comeback victory to beat Kristina Schmiedlova 2-6 6-3 6-0 and win the 2014 Wimbledon juniors title.

- She speaks Russian, Latvian and English.

- Currently coached by two-time French Open doubles champion Anabel Medina Garrigues.

PROFESSIONAL CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

2012 - Played first WTA qualifying at Moscow; won one singles title and one doubles title on ITF Circuit.

2013 - Won two singles titles and four doubles titles on ITF Circuit.

2014 - She made her WTA tour main draw debut at the Tashkent Open.

2015 - First Top 100 season after reaching the second round at Wimbledon and U.S. Open.

2016 - Represented Latvia at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she lost to Australia's Sam Stosur in the opening round.

2017 - Before entering Roland Garros, she came close to winning three titles this year, losing in the semi-finals at Auckland and Prague and the final at Charleston.

Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.