FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spaniards Nadal, Muguruza named ITF world champions
Sections
Featured
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
Top News
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 8, 2017 / 12:34 PM / a day ago

Spaniards Nadal, Muguruza named ITF world champions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Spaniards Rafael Nadal and Garbine Muguruza were named as the International Tennis Federation (ITF) world champions on Friday - the first time in 19 years the awards have gone to players from the same country.

Tennis - ATP World Tour Finals - The O2 Arena, London, Britain - November 13, 2017 Spain's Rafael Nadal during a press conference after losing his group stage match against Belgium's David Goffin Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Nadal, who claimed the honour for the third time, made a sensational comeback from an injury-plagued 2016, winning a 10th French Open title and the U.S. Open to take his grand slam haul to 16, three behind Roger Federer who also won two of the year’s majors after returning from injury.

The 31-year-old Mallorcan ended the year as world number one, although he pulled out of the season-ending ATP Finals in London due to a knee injury.

Muguruza won the ITF award for the first time after capturing the Wimbledon title and ascending to the world number one ranking for the first time.

She ended the year ranked number two behind Romania’s Simona Halep who is still chasing a first grand slam title.

The last time two players from the same country scooped the awards was in 1998 when Americans Pete Sampras and Lindsay Davenport took the honours.

Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Marcelo Melo of Brazil won the men’s doubles award while Chan Yun-Jan of Chinese Taipei and the recently-retired Martina Hingis of Switzerland took the women’s prize.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.