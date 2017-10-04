FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kyrgios pledges to donate $50 per ace for hurricane-hit Puerto Rico
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 4, 2017 / 3:37 PM / 13 days ago

Kyrgios pledges to donate $50 per ace for hurricane-hit Puerto Rico

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennis - Laver Cup - 3rd Day - Prague, Czech Republic - September 24, 2017 - Nick Kyrgios of team World reacts during the match. REUTERS/David W Cerny

REUTERS - Nick Kyrgios has a big serve but he proved on Wednesday that he has an even bigger heart.

After firing 11 aces in his 3-6 6-2 6-2 win over Mischa Zverev at the China Open on Wednesday, the Australian world number 19 pledged $50 for every one of them to help victims of hurricane-hit Puerto Rico.

The 22-year-old joined forces with Monica Puig to donate $10 for every ace he hit until the end of the year, but said in a statement that he was raising the amount after reaching the quarter-finals in Beijing.

Puig initiated fundraising efforts on social media after Hurricane Maria devastated her native Puerto Rico and Kyrgios has been actively championing the cause.

“In light of what’s happened in Puerto Rico and seeing so many good people struggle, I will be helping fellow tennis player Monica Puig in her admirable fund raising efforts to help the great people of Puerto Rico,” Kyrgios had said.

The worst to hit the U.S. territory in more than 90 years, Hurricane Maria has killed at least 19 people.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.