Murray to warm up for Wimbledon at Hurlingham event

Britain Tennis - Aegon Championships - Queen’s Club, London - June 20, 2017 Great Britain's Andy Murray looks dejected during his first round match against Australia's Jordan Thompson Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

(Reuters) - World number one Andy Murray will play two exhibition matches at next week's Aspall Tennis Classic event in Hurlingham as he steps up preparations for his title defence at Wimbledon in July.

The 30-year-old has struggled to impose himself this year and did not win any of his five clay competitions, losing out in the semi-finals at the Barcelona and French tournaments.

Murray made an early exit at Queen's Club last week and is yet to add to his Dubai Open title triumph in March.

"It is great to be back at The Hurlingham Club. It's a great setting and an ideal opportunity to get grass court practice ahead of Wimbledon," Murray told the event website(www.hurlinghamtennisclassic.com).

The Hurlingham Club event starts on June 27 and ends three days before Wimbledon commences on July 3.