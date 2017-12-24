FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis: Nadal out of season-opening Abu Dhabi event
December 24, 2017 / 6:15 AM / in 2 days

Tennis: Nadal out of season-opening Abu Dhabi event

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from next week’s season-opening exhibition event in Abu Dhabi due to ongoing fitness problems, the world number one has said.

Tennis - ATP World Tour Finals - The O2 Arena, London, Britain - November 13, 2017 Spain's Rafael Nadal during a press conference after losing his group stage match against Belgium's David Goffin Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

The 16-time grand slam champion, who won the French and U.S. Opens earlier this year, withdrew from the ATP Finals in November after struggling with a knee injury during his round-robin defeat by Belgian David Goffin.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, who has previously played at the tournament on eight occasions, will be replaced by compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut.

“It was a tough 2017 and I need to take my calendar in a different way in order to be ready,” Nadal told the Mubadala World Tennis Championships website.

“For this reason, I have sadly announced to the organisers and now to you fans that I won’t play this time in Abu Dhabi.”

Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic have also withdrawn from the tournament, which is held from Dec. 28-30.

The Australian Open, the first major of the new season, begins on Jan. 15.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

