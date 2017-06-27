FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Tennis - Top seed Thiem beaten by India's Ramanathan at Antalya Open
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 27, 2017 / 4:53 PM / a month ago

Tennis - Top seed Thiem beaten by India's Ramanathan at Antalya Open

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dominic Thiem's Wimbledon preparations were hit as he suffered a shock 6-3 6-2 defeat to India's Ramkumar Ramanathan in the second round at the Antalya Open on Tuesday.

Thiem, who reached the French Open semi-finals earlier this month, was beaten in just under an hour by Ramanathan, the world number 222, who hit 10 aces to the Austrian's four.

The world number eight saved three break points in the second set but struggled to land his first serve as Ramanathan secured one of his most cherished victories on the tour.

“I worked really hard for this,” said the 22-year-old Indian, who will meet Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus in the quarter-finals. "I like the grass. Courts are fast. I took my chances and it worked out."

Wimbledon begins on Monday.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.