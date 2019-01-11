Tennis: Factbox - Former world number one Andy Murray

(Reuters) - Factbox on Britain’s Andy Murray, who said on Friday that this year’s Australian Open could be his last tournament as a professional.

Tennis - Wimbledon Preview - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2018 Britain's Andy Murray during practice REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Files

BORN: Glasgow, Scotland, May 15, 1987

GRAND SLAM TITLES (3): U.S. Open 2012, Wimbledon 2013, 2016

EARLY LIFE

A survivor of the 1996 Dunblane School massacre, in which 16 children and a teacher were murdered.

A talented all-round sportsman, turned down a promising career as a soccer player to focus on tennis, leaving his homeland at 15 to train in Barcelona.

TENNIS CAREER

Became the first British player since Greg Rusedski, in 1997, to reach a grand slam final when he played in the 2008 showpiece match at the U.S. Open, losing to Roger Federer in straight sets.

Made the Australian Open final in 2010, losing to Federer.

In 2011, reached the Australian Open final again but lost to Djokovic.

In 2012, hired former world number one Ivan Lendl as his coach. Became the first British man to reach the Wimbledon final since Bunny Austin in 1938. Lost to Federer.

A few weeks later, avenged the loss when he beat Federer to win the gold medal at the London Olympics.

Beat Djokovic in an epic five-set U.S. Open final in 2012 to win his first grand slam title, making him the first British man to win a major since Fred Perry won the U.S. Open in 1936.

Lost his third Melbourne Park final to Djokovic in 2013.

Beat top seed Djokovic in the Wimbledon final to become the first British man to win the title since Perry in 1936.

Advanced to his fourth Australian Open final in 2015 only to lose to Djokovic again.

Won first titles on clay, at Madrid and Munich.

Almost single-handedly took Britain to the Davis Cup final for the first time since 1978, then clinched their first title since 1936 with a singles victory against David Goffin.

Lost a fifth Australian Open final, again to Djokovic, in January 2016.

In June 2016, became first British man since Bunny Austin in 1937 to reach the French Open final, where he was beaten by Djokovic. Had now reached the finals of all four majors.

Won third grand slam title, and second at Wimbledon, by beating Milos Raonic, becoming the first British man since Fred Perry in the 1930s to win multiple singles titles at the grasscourt major.

Retained his Olympic title at Rio to become the only player to have won singles gold medals at two Games.

In November 2016, won the Paris Masters and moved to number one in the world - the first British man to do so.

Beat Djokovic to win the ATP World Tour Finals for the first time to secure the year-end number one.

Became the first player to win a Grand Slam, the ATP World Tour Finals, the men’s singles at the Olympic Games and a Masters title in the same calendar year.

Was knighted in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to tennis and charity.

Missed a month of the 2017 with an elbow injury and was knocked out in the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Lost his number one ranking and pulled out of the U.S. Open because of the hip injury and did not play again that year.

In January 2018, underwent surgery on the hip. Lost his first match on his return to action at Queen’s Club and withdrew from Wimbledon. Played only four tournaments over the remainder of the year.

PERSONAL LIFE

Married long-term girlfriend Kim Sears in April 2015.

Their first daughter Sofia was born in 2016 with her sister Edie following in 2017