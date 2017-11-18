FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Murray splits with coach Lendl for second time
November 17, 2017 / 11:05 PM / in 7 hours

Murray splits with coach Lendl for second time

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Andy Murray has mutually agreed to end his relationship with coach Ivan Lendl for a second time, the British former world number one said on Friday.

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 9, 2017 Great Britain's Andy Murray with coach Ivan Lendl during a practice session REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Murray was coached by Lendl from 2011-14 before he rejoined his team in June last year, helping Murray capture his second Wimbledon title and his second Olympic gold in Rio.

Murray, 30, ended 2016 as world number one having triumphed in the ATP Finals but struggled with injury for much of this year, missing the U.S. Open and falling to 16th in the rankings.

“I‘m thankful to Ivan for all his help and guidance over the years, we’ve had great success and learned a lot as a team. My focus now is on getting ready for Australia with the team I have in place and getting back to competing,” Murray said on his website.

Czech-born Lendl won 94 singles titles during his 16-year professional playing career, including eight grand slam triumphs. He never won Wimbledon having reached the final twice, but coached Murray for his two successes at the All England Club.

“I wish Andy well going forward. We had a great run and a lot of fun,” the 57-year-old said.

Reporting by Christian Radnedge, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
