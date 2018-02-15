FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 5:00 AM / 2 days ago

Tennis: Nishikori dominant in second round win in New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japan’s Kei Nishikori continued his smooth progress in his first ATP Tour event since August, brushing past Russia’s Evgeny Donskoy 6-2 6-4 in the second round of the inaugural New York Open on Wednesday.

The Japanese fifth seed, who won his opening match in straight sets a day earlier, was in full control from the start and hit seven aces during the victory. Nishikori broke Donskoy’s service twice in the opening set to pull away and then earned another crucial break with the second set tied at 2-2.

The 28-year-old won 84 percent of his service points. It was another positive step for Nishikori, who last August suffered a right wrist injury which forced him to miss last year’s U.S. Open and the Australian Open at the start of the season.

The former U.S. Open finalist has since made his comeback to competition by playing in Challenger events.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

