2 months ago
Konta through to quarter-finals in Nottingham
June 15, 2017 / 3:31 PM / 2 months ago

Konta through to quarter-finals in Nottingham

1 Min Read

Britain Tennis - Aegon Open - Nottingham Tennis Centre - June 15, 2017 Great Britain's Johanna Konta celebrates winning her second round match against Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

PARIS (Reuters) - Top seed Johanna Konta made short work of doubles partner Yanina Wickmayer to reach the quarter-finals of the Aegon Open grasscourt tournament in Nottingham on Thursday.

Konta, the world number eight who will carry Britain's hopes into Wimbledon along with Andy Murray, won 6-4 6-1 against the Belgian Wickmayer and will face Australian Ashleigh Barty next.

Konta, surprisingly beaten in the French Open first round by world number 109 Hsieh Su-Wei, coped better with Nottingham's windy conditions as she forged 4-0 ahead in the opening set.

Wickmayer briefly threatened to make a match of it but Konta was relatively untroubled.

"I was able to deal with the conditions well. I really enjoy playing in front of this home crowd," she said.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Mark Heinrich

