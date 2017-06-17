Top seed Konta wins Nottingham semi-final

REUTERS - Top seed Johanna Konta reached the final of the Nottingham grass court tournament on Saturday with a 6-2 7-5 win over Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.

On Sunday the British number one will play either Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic or Croatian Donna Vekic in the final of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

Konta, who was born in Australia but took British citizenship five years ago, is aiming to become the first British woman to win a WTA event on home ground since Virginia Wade at Eastbourne in 1975. Wimbledon, which Wade won in 1977, is not part of the WTA Tour.

Having reached the top six in the world rankings last month, she is also optimistic about an improved performance at Wimbledon, where she won a round for the first time last year after four opening-round defeats.