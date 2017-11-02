FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis: Goffin qualifies for Tour finals
November 2, 2017 / 8:21 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Tennis: Goffin qualifies for Tour finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - David Goffin became the first Belgian to qualify for the season-ending ATP Tour finals when Frenchman Lucas Pouille lost in the Paris Masters third round on Thursday.

Tennis - ATP 500 - Swiss Indoors Basel - semi-finals - St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland - October 28, 2017 - David Goffin of Belgium in action against Roger Federer of Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

World number 10 Goffin was beaten 6-3 6-3 by local favourite Julien Benneteau, but Pouille’s 7-6(6) 6-3 defeat by American Jack Sock gave Goffin the seventh place in the Nov. 12-19 tournament in London.

He joins world number one Rafa Nadal, six-times champion Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem, Marin Cilic and debutants Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov in the eight-man event.

The last spot is currently held by Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta but Juan Martin Del Potro, Roberto Bautista Agut, John Isner and Sock still have a chance to qualify depending on results in Paris.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

