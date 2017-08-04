Murray, Cilic pull out of Rogers Cup with injuries

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 12, 2017 Great Britain’s Andy Murray in action during his quarter final match against Sam Querrey of the U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/Files

REUTERS - World number one Andy Murray and big-hitting Croatian Marin Cilic withdrew from the Rogers Cup on Thursday as injuries continued to take a toll on the Canadian hardcourt event.

The withdrawal of Murray, the world’s top-ranked player and number six Cilic comes on the heels of U.S. Open champion and world number three Stan Wawrinka announcing he would not be in Montreal due to a knee injury.

Murray, three times a winner of the Rogers Cup, will miss the event for the second straight year as he continues to deal with a troublesome hip.

“I am sad to be missing the tournament in Montreal because I have many great memories from my time in Canada. I am doing everything I can to return as quickly as possible” said Murray in a statement released by Tennis Canada.

Cilic ruled himself out with an abductor injury he says he suffered in the Wimbledon final against Roger Federer.

Both Murray and Cilic will now be in a race to be ready for the season’s final grand slam, the U.S. Open, which begins on Aug. 28 in Flushing Meadows.

Murray claimed the title in 2012 while Cilic hoisted the U.S. Open trophy in 2014.