FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Del Potro overcomes Dimitrov to retain Stockholm title
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 22, 2017 / 5:21 PM / 3 days ago

Del Potro overcomes Dimitrov to retain Stockholm title

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fourth seed Juan Martin del Potro put himself in contention for the ATP World Tour Finals when he successfully defended his Stockholm Open title on Sunday, defeating top seed and 2013 champion Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 6-2.

Tennis - Stockholm Open - Men Single Final - Stockholm, Sweden - October 22, 2017. Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina celebrates with the trophy after wining with Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria. TT News Agency/Claudio Bresciani /via REUTERS

The Argentine, who secured his first title since he lifted the trophy in Sweden last year, dominated the final with his serve, notching up nine aces and saving all four break points he faced.

Fittingly enough, Del Potro ended the championship with a big serve in the deuce court down the middle, eliciting an error from his opponent. When the ball landed in the net, Del Potro’s arms rose in celebration.

“I played the best match of the week against Grigor today. Unlucky for that, sorry Grigor,” Del Potro said. “It’s amazing to come back and hold this big trophy and hopefully I can come next year as well.”

Not only did Del Potro capture his 20th ATP World Tour title but he launched himself into contention for the season-ending finals in London next month. The 29-year-old will move up to 14th in the ATP’s Race to London with 2,135 points, 470 behind Pablo Carreno Busta who currently occupies the final qualifying spot.

Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.