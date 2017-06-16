FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Berdych joins seeds' Stuttgart exodus after defeat to Lopez
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Company Results
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 16, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 2 months ago

Berdych joins seeds' Stuttgart exodus after defeat to Lopez

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany (Reuters) - Tomas Berdych became the latest seeded player to exit the Stuttgart Open on Friday as Spaniard Feliciano Lopez edged past the Czech third seed 6-7(4) 6-3 6-4 to reach the last four.

The world number 14, who has reached only one final this year, joined top seeds Roger Federer and Grigor Dimitrov on the sidelines.

Spaniard Lopez, ranked 33rd in the world, will face in-form Mischa Zverev on the quick grass court after he beat 39-year-old veteran Tommy Haas 6-4 6-4.

The 35-year-old Lopez bounced back from the first set tiebreak loss to Berdych and saved several break points on his own serve early in the third set.

Lopez earned his only break with a superb crosscourt passing shot to go 4-3 up and keep his advantage until the end.

The other semi-final will be an all-French clash between world number 16 Lucas Pouille and Benoit Paire, who has yet to drop a set in the tournament.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.