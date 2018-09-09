FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Sports News
September 9, 2018 / 3:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Tennis: Novak Djokovic - player profile

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Form guide for Serbia’s Novak Djokovic ahead of his U.S. Open final against Argentine Juan Martin del Potro on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Sep 7, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his semi-final win over Kei Nishikori of Japan on day twelve of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS

6-Novak Djokovic

Age: 31

Height: 1.88 metres

Plays: Right handed

ATP ranking: 6

Grand Slam titles: 13 (Australian Open: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016; French Open: 2016; Wimbledon: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018; U.S. Open: 2011, 2015)

Twice champion Djokovic, who has appeared more impressive with each passing round, cruised past Japan’s Kei Nishikori in the semi-finals.

The Serbian returned from a six-month injury layoff at the Australian Open this year and ended up requiring elbow surgery following his last-16 exit in Melbourne.

He roared back to top form winning the Wimbledon title and is a strong favourite to capture a 14th major crown at Flushing Meadows.

ROAD TO FINAL:

First round: beat Marton Fucsovics (Hungary) 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-0

Second round: beat Tennys Sandgren (U.S.) 6-1 6-3 6-7(2) 6-2

Third Round: beat 26-Richard Gasquet (France) 6-2 6-3 6-3

Fourth Round: beat Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-3 6-4 6-3

Quarter-finals: beat John Millman (Australia) 6-3 6-4 6-4

Semi-finals: beat 21-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-3 6-4 6-2

Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.