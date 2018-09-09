Tennis: Novak Djokovic - player profile

(Reuters) - Form guide for Serbia’s Novak Djokovic ahead of his U.S. Open final against Argentine Juan Martin del Potro on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Sep 7, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his semi-final win over Kei Nishikori of Japan on day twelve of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS

6-Novak Djokovic

Age: 31

Height: 1.88 metres

Plays: Right handed

ATP ranking: 6

Grand Slam titles: 13 (Australian Open: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016; French Open: 2016; Wimbledon: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018; U.S. Open: 2011, 2015)

Twice champion Djokovic, who has appeared more impressive with each passing round, cruised past Japan’s Kei Nishikori in the semi-finals.

The Serbian returned from a six-month injury layoff at the Australian Open this year and ended up requiring elbow surgery following his last-16 exit in Melbourne.

He roared back to top form winning the Wimbledon title and is a strong favourite to capture a 14th major crown at Flushing Meadows.

ROAD TO FINAL:

First round: beat Marton Fucsovics (Hungary) 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-0

Second round: beat Tennys Sandgren (U.S.) 6-1 6-3 6-7(2) 6-2

Third Round: beat 26-Richard Gasquet (France) 6-2 6-3 6-3

Fourth Round: beat Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-3 6-4 6-3

Quarter-finals: beat John Millman (Australia) 6-3 6-4 6-4

Semi-finals: beat 21-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-3 6-4 6-2