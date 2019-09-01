Federer, Serena seek U.S. Open quarter-final berths on day seven

Aug 30, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland hits to Daniel Evans of Great Britain in the third round on day five of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Roger Federer will try to avoid a second consecutive fourth-round exit from the U.S. Open when he returns to action on Sunday while Serena Williams resumes her quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title.

Federer, who wilted in hot and humid conditions last year when he fell to Australian John Millman in the last 16, will kick off the day session inside Arthur Ashe Stadium against Belgian 15th seed David Goffin.

“This is where I always try to remain young in my mindset and think back to how I used to think maybe and take the positives out of that,” said the Swiss third seed.

“And also don’t do the things when you were young like underestimate the opponent, actually respect the conditions. Prepare well if it’s hot, prepare if it’s windy, not to get frustrated.”

Williams, who cruised by Wimbledon quarter-finalist Karolina Muchova to reach the fourth round, will follow Federer onto Ashe when she faces Croatian 22nd seed Petra Martic for the first time.

Other than in the second round when Williams had to rally to beat Catherine McNally, the American eighth seed has looked in solid form and has shown no signs of the back spasms that forced her to retire from the Toronto final.

Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic is also looking fit after a shoulder issue bothered him in his second-round match and the Serb kicks off the night session against Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

Also in action is Daniil Medvedev, who was fined $9,000 for a slew of offences committed during his third round clash with Spaniard Feliciano Lopez.

The Russian fifth seed will face German qualifier Dominik Koepfer.