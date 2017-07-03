FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Canada's Bouchard makes early Wimbledon exit again
#Sports News
July 3, 2017 / 9:43 PM / a month ago

Canada's Bouchard makes early Wimbledon exit again

1 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 3, 2017 Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard in action during her first round match against Spain’s Carla Suarez NavarroStefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, the Wimbledon runner-up in 2014, was eliminated in the first round for the second time in three years with a three-set loss against Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Bouchard won the first set 6-1 but then slumped as she lost the next two sets by the same scoreline.

The 23-year-old was beaten by Petra Kvitova in the 2014 final at the All England Club and reached number five in the world that year but currently sits 61st in the rankings.

The 25th-seeded Suarez-Navarro, who beat Bouchard in the third round in 2013, faces China's Peng Shuai in the next round.

Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Ken Ferris

