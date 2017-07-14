FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Tennis: Marin Cilic vs Sam Querrey - player profiles
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 14, 2017 / 3:20 AM / a month ago

Tennis: Marin Cilic vs Sam Querrey - player profiles

2 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 12, 2017 Croatia’s Marin Cilic celebrates winning the quarter final match against Luxembourg’s Gilles MullerTony O'Brien

(Reuters) - Here's a look at the form and previous records of Croatia's Marin Cilic and American Sam Querrey ahead of their semi-final match at Wimbledon on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

7-Marin Cilic (Croatia)

The big-serving Croatian survived a five-set battle with Giles Muller to reach his first Wimbledon semi-final.

Cilic had a fairly impressive build-up to the championships, reaching the final at the Queen's Club and the semi-finals at Den Bosch last month.

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 12, 2017 Sam Querrey of the U.S. celebrates winning the quarter final match against Great Britain’s Andy MurrayAndrew Couldridge

The 2014 U.S. Open champion has won all his previous four encounters against Sam Querrey and will start as a favourite to book a place in the final.

24-Sam Querrey (U.S.)

Querrey defeated top seed Andy Murray to reach a grand slam semi-final in his 42nd attempt.

Having already played three consecutive five-set encounters at this year's championship, it will be interesting to see whether Querrey can produce another top performance in the biggest match of his career.

Querrey has relied heavily on his serve at this year's championships and will hope to add to his tally of 126 aces in the semi-final.

Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.