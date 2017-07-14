Tennis: Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych - player profiles

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 12, 2017 Switzerland’s Roger Federer celebrates during his quarter final match against Canada’s Milos Raonic

(Reuters) - Here's a look at the form and previous records of Switzerland's Roger Federer and Czech Tomas Berdych ahead of their semi-final match at Wimbledon on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

The 35-year-old Swiss, who won the Australian Open earlier this year, maintained his stellar form at grand slam events and is yet to lose a set at this year's Wimbledon.

Federer was rusty upon his return to the grass in Stuttgart but hit his stride in Halle, where he claimed his ninth title without dropping a set.

He beat Canadian Milos Raonic to reach the final four at Wimbledon for the 12th time in his career.

11-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic)

Berdych has struggled for form this season but has turned a corner at Wimbledon, reaching the final four for the second consecutive year.

With top contenders Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal out of the competition, Berdych may not have a better opportunity to lift his first grand slam title.

Berdych, a 2010 finalist, reached the semi-final after his opponent Novak Djokovic retired with an elbow injury.