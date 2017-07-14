Tennis: Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych - 2017 record

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 12, 2017 Switzerland’s Roger Federer in action during his quarter final match against Canada’s Milos Raonic

(Reuters) - A look at 2017 records of Switzerland's Roger Federer and Czech Tomas Berdych ahead of their semi-final match at Wimbledon on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

3-ROGER FEDERER (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Milos Raonic (Canada) 6-4 6-2 7-6(4) in the quarter-finals

Halle: beat Alexander Zverev (Germany) 6-1 6-3 in the final

Stuttgart: lost to Tommy Haas (Germany) 2-6 7-6(8) 6-4 in the second round

Miami: beat Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6-3 6-4 in the final

Indian Wells: beat Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-4 7-5 in the final

Dubai: lost to Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) 3-6 7-6(7) 7-6(5)

Australian Open: beat Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the final

11-TOMAS BERDYCH (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 7-6(2) 2-0 retired in the quarter-finals

Aegon Championships: lost to Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 7-6(5) 6-7(1) 7-5 in the quarter-finals

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 12, 2017 Czech Republic’s Tomas Berdych in action during his quarter final match against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic Matthew Childs

Stuttgart: lost to Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-4 in the quarter-finals

French Open: lost to Karen Khachanov (Russia) 7-5 6-4 6-4 in the second round

Lyon: lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 7-6(2) 7-5 in the final

Rome: lost to Milon Raonic (Canada) 6-3 6-2 in the third round

Madrid: lost to Alexander Zverev (Germany) 6-4 6-4 in the third round

Monte Carlo: lost to Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-2 7-6(0) in the third round

Miami: lost to Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6-2 3-6 7-6(6) in the quarter-finals

Indian Wells: lost to Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) 1-6 7-6(5) 6-4 in the second round

Dubai: lost to Robin Haase (Netherlands) 3-6 6-3 6-4 in the second round

Rotterdam: lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 6-3 6-4 in the semi-finals

Australian Open: lost to Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6-2 6-4 6-4 in the third round

Doha: lost to Andy Murray (Britain) 6-3 6-4 in the semi-finals