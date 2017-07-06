'Bad Boys' Tomic and Medvedev receive Wimbledon fines

LONDON (Reuters) - Australian Bernard Tomic has been fined $15,000 after post-match comments saying he had been "bored" during his first round exit from Wimbledon and had faked injury.

The International Tennis Federation also handed Russian Daniil Medvedev three fines, totalling $14,500, after he threw coins at an umpire following his defeat on Wednesday.

Tomic's comments about being bored at Wimbledon received a barrage of criticism.

"It was definitely a mental issue out there. Wasn't mentally and physically there to perform. I don't know why, but, you know, I felt a little bit bored out there to be completely honest with you," the 24-year-old had told reporters.

Tomic also said he had called for medical treatment during the match against German Mischa Zverev to "break a bit of momentum" and that he had no real injury.

Medvedev's fines focused on his second round loss on Wednesday to Ruben Bemelmans.

After shaking hands with his conqueror, Medvedev grabbed his wallet and pulled out some coins before hurling them toward the foot of the umpire's chair.

"In the heat of the moment, I did a bad thing. I apologise for this," the 21-year-old Russian said in his press conference.