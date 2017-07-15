Tennis-Highlights of Wimbledon Day 12

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Highlights from day 12 of the Wimbledon championships on Saturday (all times GMT):

2000 KUBOT/MELO WIN MEN'S DOUBLES TITLE

- Fourth seeds Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Brazilian Marcelo Melo beat Croatian Mate Pavic and Austria's Oliver Marach 5-7 7-5 7-6(2) 3-6 13-11 in an epic battle lasting four hours and 39 minutes to win the men's doubles final.

1445 VENUS'S MESSAGE FOR SERENA

- "I miss you. I tried my best to do the same things you do, but I think that there will be other opportunities, I do." -- Venus Williams in a message to sister Serena, who missed out on defending her Wimbledon title as she is awaiting the birth of her first child.

1435 MUGURUZA SPEAKS AFTER WINNING TITLE

- "I grew up watching (Venus) play, so it's incredible to play the final (against her)... Two years ago I lost to Serena in the final and she told me one day I'd win." -- Spain's Garbine Muguruza after beating American Venus Williams.

1428 MUGURUZA CROWNED WIMBLEDON CHAMPION

- Spain's Muguruza beat Williams 7-5 6-0 to win her first Wimbledon title on Saturday and her second grand slam title.

READ MORE

Two's company as magnificent Muguruza finds winning formula

Venus runs out of steam but gives all credit to Muguruza

Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown

Federer seeks historic eighth title but faces test from Cilic

Federer can match my longevity, says Rosewall

As Wimbledon glory beckons, Federer muses on life after tennis

1300 WOMEN'S FINALISTS OUT ON CENTRE COURT

- Williams and Muguruza are out on Centre Court for the women's singles final.

- The roof is closed owning to the soggy conditions at SW19, where play on the outside courts has been suspended. (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)