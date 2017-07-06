Canada's Raonic rides his luck to reach round three

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 6, 2017 Canada’s Milos Raonic in action during his second round match against Russia’s Mikhail Youzhny

LONDON (Reuters) - Milos Raonic judged himself both fantastic and just average after beating Mikhail Youzhny 3-6 7-6(7) 6-4 7-5 in his quest to go one better than last year's runner-up spot at Wimbledon.

Facing multiple choice questions from reporters, the sixth-seeded Canadian did turn down option C, poor, but Raonic knew he had ridden his luck against the 35-year-old Russian on Thursday to reach round three.

"I think I won two points in the first two or three games. That was a bad start," Raonic, who lost to Britain's Andy Murray in straight sets in last year's final, told reporters.

"I was fortunate that I didn't get down two sets to love. He had those two set points... He was up 6-4 in that tiebreaker.

"I got very lucky in those scenarios and then I sort of kept plugging away and made it count after that."

Raonic next plays Spanish 25th seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas.